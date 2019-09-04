Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake By $860,583; Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) Sellers Increased By 31.52% Their Shorts

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) had an increase of 31.52% in short interest. FCEL’s SI was 4.63 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.52% from 3.52 million shares previously. With 10.24 million avg volume, 1 days are for Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s short sellers to cover FCEL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.338. About 2.73 million shares traded. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has declined 97.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FCEL News: 04/05/2018 – Legislators and Danbury-Based FuelCell Energy Call for Legislature and Governor to Support the Industry via Passage of Amendmen; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY IN PACT TO SELL PROJECT TO NRG YIELD; 09/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY – TO SELL PROJECT CO THAT OWNS 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT AT TULARE WASTE WATER TREATMENT FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – FUELCELL 1Q LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 17C; 08/03/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – HAD A CONTRACT BACKLOG TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $638.5 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $437.3 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – FuelCell 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FCEL: AMENDMENT BOOSTS FACILITY TO $25M,EXTENDS MATURITY TO ’20; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – FuelCell Energy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – FUELCELL 1Q REV. $38.6M, EST. $32.3M

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 44.49% above currents $36.91 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 4.88 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

