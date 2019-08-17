Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holding; TELETOUCH COMMUNICATIONS (TLLEQ) Sellers Increased By 91.75% Their Shorts

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) stake by 34.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 3,604 shares as Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 14,183 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 10,579 last quarter. Reinsurance Grp Of America I now has $9.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 208,731 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 20,675 shares to 139,748 valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 4,046 shares and now owns 437,286 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.