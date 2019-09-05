Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHAR (ISOLF) Shorts Down By 23.53%

ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) had a decrease of 23.53% in short interest. ISOLF’s SI was 6,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.53% from 8,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2336. About 45,013 shares traded. Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 17.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 20,444 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 136,816 shares with $7.26M value, up from 116,372 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 22,093 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2

More notable recent Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Isodiol: The Investment That Went Horribly Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock: ISOLF Stock Is Primed for Higher Prices – Profit Confidential” published on March 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Isodiol Is MJNA 2.0 – Expect Massive Dilution From Not-So-Arm’s-Length Transactions – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Consumer Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Isodiol International Ord (CNSX:ISOL) Stock Halted; Substantial News Expected Next Week – Midas Letter” with publication date: April 13, 2018.

Isodiol International Inc. develops and makes consumer products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $11.93 million. It offers functional beverages, anti-aging luxury skin care products, and cannabinoid nutraceuticals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products to health food stores, specialty markets, health professional offices, spas, and cannabis dispensaries, as well as directly to consumer channels.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 51,430 shares to 448,348 valued at $46.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 47,212 shares and now owns 185,669 shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.