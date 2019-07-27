Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Autoliv (ALV) Stake; Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 570,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 665,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 108,699 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 15,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 356,564 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren to Join Veoneers Board; 29/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer Selected Partner to Develop Mono Vision Camera Systems; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Backs FY Segment Guidance Given in 4Q17 Report; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Electronics Negative Organic Sales Growth of Around 3%; 29/05/2018 – Autoliv: Geofencing technology demonstration in Stockholm; 24/05/2018 – Correct: Autoliv, Cevian Capital Reach Agreement Over Veoneer Board Appointment; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Autoliv, Inc. Investors (ALV); 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE CAPEX NORMALIZING TOWARDS HISTORIC LEVELS OF 4 PCT-5 PCT IN 2019, BUT REMAIN HIGHER FOR 2018 — INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, RECORD $1.1 BLN ANNUAL ORDER INTAKE OVER LAST 12 MNTHS (UP 48%) SUPPORTS 2020 SALES TARGET OF AROUND $3 BLN AND AROUND $4 BLN BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Negative

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 77,545 shares to 185,024 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,249 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Commerce has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc stated it has 47,282 shares. Moreover, Btim has 0.09% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 255 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.11% or 53,300 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 146,586 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,924 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.12% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 1.07M shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,398 shares to 253,771 shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,855 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).