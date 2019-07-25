Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted By $4.21 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake; Credit Capital Investments Raised By $344,592 Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 166.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 48,378 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 77,368 shares with $6.75M value, up from 28,990 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.08B valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 1.60M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 57.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 114,864 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock rose 22.62%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 315,774 shares with $1.09M value, up from 200,910 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $788.05M valuation. The stock decreased 8.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 18.01M shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6.7 target. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 29,761 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 548,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Company owns 30,942 shares. 1.36 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 34,900 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 182,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 2.64 million shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability owns 1,197 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0% or 937,550 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 5,500 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research reported 246,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 128,783 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 667,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity. The insider Restrepo William J bought $359,065.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies.

