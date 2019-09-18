Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Market Value Rose; Carlisle (CSL) Shares Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 155,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 22,487 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, down from 177,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 618,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (CSL) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 400,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.16 million, down from 404,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 408,442 shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 10 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 32 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.64% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 0.07% or 26,388 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kcm Advisors Lc reported 2,056 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Renaissance Investment Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sfe Investment Counsel owns 0.11% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 508 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,354 shares. Fisher Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 83,868 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,480 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 113,150 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 2,162 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.16 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (THD) by 13,400 shares to 23,150 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 28 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group accumulated 10,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 161,089 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 5,348 shares. 2,535 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Evercore Wealth has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bb&T Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,830 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.04% or 3,909 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 32,000 shares. Ajo LP reported 441,580 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 6,135 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).