Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $3.34 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $41.45 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 18,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 32,506 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.34 million shares traded or 17.93% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15 million, down from 9.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 87,340 shares to 588,677 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 45,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.