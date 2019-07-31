Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Position in Exelon (EXC) as Valuation Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Its Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,980 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 286,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 2.01M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,216 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 8,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 833,339 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 6,600 shares. Da Davidson Com reported 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares. 129,286 are owned by Citigroup. Texas-based U S Glob Inc has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 40,058 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 0.04% or 109,979 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 12,639 shares. 4,860 were accumulated by Optimum Invest. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pittenger Anderson has 915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers reported 750 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust owns 334 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 66 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Com holds 17,065 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $304,560 activity. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $354,616 was sold by Heckart Christine.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,317 shares to 51,750 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:LRCX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 151,952 shares. Parametric Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 228,528 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.19% or 7.03M shares. 601,464 were reported by Mackenzie. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.63% or 2.63 million shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18,447 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 14,306 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 299,300 shares or 0.83% of the stock. National Pension Ser holds 1.09M shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,883 shares. Moreover, Foundry Limited Liability Corp has 0.96% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 384,583 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 21,600 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 32,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.64M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.