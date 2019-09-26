Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut By $1.12 Million Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake; Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Sentiment Is 1.11

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in Landmark Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 802,588 shares, up from 800,148 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Landmark Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 19.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,000 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 20,182 shares with $4.51M value, down from 25,182 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $43.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.67% or $12.96 during the last trading session, reaching $241.66. About 10.13 million shares traded or 40.45% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest its Tesla Model 3 and recommend the car if Tesla improves its braking distance; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 07/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with:; 13/03/2018 – Shanghai gov’t says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 21/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: #Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package, which sets ambitious goals for the; 21/03/2018 – FOX6 News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation, could be more than $50B; 03/04/2018 – Production problems and now a recall: Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with; 02/04/2018 – NTSB unhappy over Tesla crash statement

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $183,301 activity.

More notable recent Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Manhattan bank hires former Missouri Bank & Trust president – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landmark Bancorp: A Modest Valuation But Limited Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Landmark National Bank hires 25-year veteran from Mobank – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “King River Capital Announces Investment in Lark Technologies, High Growth Silicon Valley Venture; Completes Second Close of Fund Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. for 73,292 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 19,452 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 101,825 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 83,176 shares.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $100.64 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 4,289 shares traded. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) has declined 11.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LARK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Landmark Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LARK); 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC; 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

Among 8 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tesla has $40000 highest and $158 lowest target. $298.11’s average target is 23.36% above currents $241.66 stock price. Tesla had 21 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Thursday, April 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $391 target. JMP Securities maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $240 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tesla Stock Fell Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Signs the “Tesla Killer” Theory May Already Be Dead – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla’s Third Gigafactory: Profitable Next Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why BlackBerry, Tesla, and Lyft Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,120 shares. Alpine Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has 3,339 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.04% or 1,993 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 543,690 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 10,167 shares. Filament Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,740 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 2,507 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,552 are held by Westpac Bk. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,096 shares. Fred Alger Inc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 96,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 12,000 shares to 54,900 valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Square Inc stake by 4,600 shares and now owns 993,800 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.