Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Wabtec (WAB); Epoch Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Logmein (LOGM)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 21,111 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 12,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 344,925 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 101,165 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,721 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 842 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 79,685 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 1.38% or 57,165 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 8,459 shares. Freshford Capital Management Limited Company has invested 3.37% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company holds 398,034 shares. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,644 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 198,725 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12,612 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.37% or 90,387 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 507,143 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc stated it has 17 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Buys jClarity to Strengthen Azure Java Capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EPAM Systems (EPAM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Okta’s (OKTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 278,174 shares to 7.20 million shares, valued at $225.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 55,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 25,631 shares to 97,120 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 89,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,581 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. 16.97M shares valued at $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 28,227 shares. 1,214 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Price Michael F reported 913 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 60 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Iowa-based Security Bancshares Of So Dak has invested 0.84% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clean Yield Gru has 0.12% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,066 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Peoples Svcs Corporation accumulated 269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 230,971 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,014 shares. Farallon Mngmt Llc stated it has 3.7% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 373,126 shares.