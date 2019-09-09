Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Continues to Hold Position in Ingredion (INGR); Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Carmax (KMX) as Valuation Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 518,427 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.26M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,676 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 77,335 shares to 273,662 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,249 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

