Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stake; Halsey Associates Increases Stake in Splunk (SPLK)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 17,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 73,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 56,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 60,108 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Splunk (SPLK) by 1030.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 40,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 44,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Splunk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 929,847 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Shift In Sentiment May Drag Splunk Down Further, Regardless Of Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Make Of The Splunk Sell-Off: Analysts Weigh In – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

