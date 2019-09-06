Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.40 Million; Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) Holder Vanguard Group Has Increased Its Stake by $2.81 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 19,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 144,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 2.68M shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 58,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.38 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Installed Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 146,759 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Installed Building Products; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd holds 97,928 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 139,100 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 25,035 shares. Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 0.06% or 507,925 shares. South Street Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. 3,150 are held by Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Winfield Assocs holds 0.69% or 18,080 shares. Weik Management accumulated 113,630 shares or 4% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 41,909 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.18% or 270,500 shares. Rowland And Communications Counsel Adv reported 150,511 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hennessy Advsr holds 0.18% or 52,800 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 21,196 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 15,864 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 95 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 1,100 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co invested in 0% or 634 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,700 shares. Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Scout Investments owns 79,485 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 178,263 shares. 60,891 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.