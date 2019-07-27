Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position By $29.14 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Navigant Consulting (NCI) Position

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 60,680 shares as Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI)’s stock declined 15.11%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2.51M shares with $48.79M value, up from 2.45 million last quarter. Navigant Consulting Inc now has $951.79 million valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 208,977 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 01/05/2018 – Navigant Recognized by Forbes among Best Midsize Employers for Third Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – NAVIGANT TIES UP W/ EXTERRO FOR E-DISCOVERY PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Global Market for Utility Customer Information and Relationship Management Systems Is; 10/04/2018 – NAVIGANT AND BAPTIST HEALTH SOUTH FLORIDA CREATE JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT IMPROVEMENTS IN THE SOUTHEAST; 08/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Smart Appliances Market is Finally Poised for Growth; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.44; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Spending on Customer Engagement Through Demand Side Management (DSM) is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Backs 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.07B; 22/03/2018 – As Healthcare Becomes a Value Proposition for the Smart Home, Navigant Research Expects a Range of Opportunities for; 21/05/2018 – Navigant Consulting Rises for 12 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 549% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 288,558 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 341,119 shares with $34.67 million value, up from 52,561 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. The insider Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Ltd stated it has 12,712 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. 53,765 are held by Stanley. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 25,049 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Voya Inv Management Ltd Co owns 111,134 shares. Holderness Investments owns 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,550 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 93,961 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fin Inc stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 58,097 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 225 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 165 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 53,000 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 126,639 shares to 1.71 million valued at $142.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 7,491 shares and now owns 66,240 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold NCI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 13,907 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 107,103 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Ltd Partnership stated it has 64,060 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 57,042 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 45,599 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Company reported 1,209 shares. Millennium Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Comerica Bancorp owns 42,938 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 536,604 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Cna Financial owns 0.06% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 13,686 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 138,658 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Jefferies Financial has 47,560 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Tegna Inc stake by 35,343 shares to 2.05M valued at $28.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) stake by 89,216 shares and now owns 216,106 shares. Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was reduced too.