Nokota Management LP Upped Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $58.97 Million; Bares Capital Management Lifted Papa John’s International (PZZA) Position

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 473,209 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 4.49M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $77.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 256,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,186 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Upgrades for PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) notified California Public Utilities Commission of its election to participate in Wildfire Fund – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $268.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.