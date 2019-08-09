Nokota Management LP Trimmed Holding in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $13.50 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $988,821 as Share Value Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 128,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, down from 135,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.98 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99 million shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Payrolls In-Line at 156K, Slowing from 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “France’s Vinci keeps outlook for more growth as first half profits rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares to 255,108 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 78,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alesco Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 1,666 shares. Wetherby Asset has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability owns 3,789 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,178 shares. Fmr Limited reported 1.70 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth reported 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 6.69M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Ltd Llc stated it has 125,973 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Webster Bankshares N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,205 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 45,900 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Beacon Group reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fred Alger invested in 94,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 70,595 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. At Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Salem Cap Management invested 4.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 14.28 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And has invested 1.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rockland Communication holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 195,626 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt reported 392,495 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 7.62 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Park Circle Commerce stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 34,587 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.