Nokota Management LP Trimmed Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding By $23.44 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 155.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 5,300 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 8,700 shares with $1.52M value, up from 3,400 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.93M shares traded or 99.65% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Nokota Management Lp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 2.16 million shares with $77.51 million value, down from 2.83M last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 539,509 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington reported 2,640 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 3,105 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,883 shares stake. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has invested 2.53% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 63,696 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 336,991 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 26,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Com stated it has 1.13 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset owns 259,232 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 0% or 1,822 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.02% or 11,047 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 10,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock.

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 18,400 shares to 38,300 valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 110,758 shares and now owns 391,581 shares. Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 27.13% above currents $130.58 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $16200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 16. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

