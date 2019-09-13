Nokota Management LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Raised as Share Value Rose; Light Street Capital Management Holds Stake in Wayfair (W)

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 168,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 418,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.67M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – Letter to Facebook Signed by Attorneys General From 37 States and Territories; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 1.63M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 115,100 shares to 785,626 shares, valued at $54.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 114,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,418 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Management Incorporated accumulated 50,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 19.81 million shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 9,222 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Thompson Invest Management stated it has 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,416 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc holds 0.75% or 43,472 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Management invested in 0.79% or 11,830 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust Commerce stated it has 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taconic Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 200,000 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,235 shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,411 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 72,602 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,318 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stifel Nicolaus Says Buy the Dip in Etsy and Wayfair Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Overstock a Buy Below $10? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Final Month of Summer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 42 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,226 shares stake. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Aperio Gru Ltd Com reported 11,635 shares. Artisan Prns Lp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1.18M shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,959 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,186 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 7,333 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 5,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Wealth Ltd has 1,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 2,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Llc invested in 0.73% or 104,031 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 23,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.04% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).