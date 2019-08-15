Nokota Management LP Raised Pg&E (PCG) Position By $58.97 Million; First Long Island Investors Trimmed Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 72,911 shares with $12.87M value, down from 77,580 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $58.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 447,813 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Nokota Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 873.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 3.47M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 3.87 million shares with $68.82 million value, up from 397,107 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $7.54B valuation. The stock decreased 10.55% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 9.66M shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -7.65% below currents $203.35 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, February 19.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) stake by 6,994 shares to 173,297 valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,475 shares and now owns 59,529 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Investment Group Inc Limited Liability holds 21,788 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,931 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 84,035 were reported by Yhb Investment. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.34% or 32,000 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Llc owns 2,074 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc has 2.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 19,095 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc holds 11,947 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 51,806 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 521,628 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Invsts holds 0.06% or 991,311 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Llc reported 0.43% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First United Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.44% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 7.60M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 767 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 11.84 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 200,024 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 9,852 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 350,657 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 893,343 shares. Anchorage Capital Group owns 14.9% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 23.44M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 101,998 shares. Oak Hill Advsr LP invested in 4.18% or 150,000 shares. 97,666 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System.

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PG\u0026E has $33 highest and $16 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 65.61% above currents $14.25 stock price. PG\u0026E had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Altaba Inc stake by 1.03M shares to 900,726 valued at $66.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 2.52M shares and now owns 2.72 million shares. Match Group Inc was reduced too.