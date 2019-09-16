Nokota Management LP Raised Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $81.15 Million as Stock Declined; California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stake by $517,146

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 96,853 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28 million, down from 100,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.13. About 426,664 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 737.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.19 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 3.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 48,964 shares to 47,426 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 115,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,626 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 55 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 20,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl holds 42,220 shares. First Personal Serv holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caspian Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.63M shares or 74.18% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors owns 20.55 million shares for 60.83% of their portfolio. Msd Ltd Partnership invested in 7.44% or 2.68M shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,025 shares. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 205,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd invested in 0% or 94,060 shares. Redwood Capital Management Limited owns 13.36M shares. Motco stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru holds 0% or 1,517 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.93M for 11.48 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Css Ltd Liability Il invested in 0.04% or 4,654 shares. Pension Ser reported 0.04% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 62,946 shares in its portfolio. Natl Invest Wi holds 0.92% or 5,429 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 14,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 51 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 27 shares. 319 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company owns 387,714 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 492,710 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $52.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc Class A by 19,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,531 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.