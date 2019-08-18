Nokota Management LP Raised Its Masco (MAS) Position by $13.57 Million; Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $5.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 23,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 641,677 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 850,000 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $93.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 124,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 79,908 shares to 96,390 shares, valued at $28.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 462,178 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 0.13% stake. Asset holds 0.04% or 20,608 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 18,030 shares. Nokota Mgmt Lp holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 597,931 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 5,399 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 14,162 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 3.63 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 224 shares. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 6,431 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv stated it has 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 68,200 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Tctc Holding Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).