Nokota Management LP Raised Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake; Todd Asset Management Has Lifted Celgene (CELG) Holding By $2.37 Million

Nokota Management Lp increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 207.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 742,146 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 1.10 million shares with $17.21M value, up from 357,118 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 816,118 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 25,247 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 519,840 shares with $49.04M value, up from 494,593 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.09 billion valuation. It closed at $90.87 lastly. It is up 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Nokota Management Lp decreased Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 256,997 shares to 523,186 valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 1.09M shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Vistra Energy Corp was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) stake by 33,393 shares to 263,432 valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 340,827 shares and now owns 66,700 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.