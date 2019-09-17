Nokota Management LP Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Perceptron (PRCP) Stake Held by Ariel Investments Llc

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 459,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 47,995 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 1.20M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 9,483 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 1.92% stake. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company has 3,905 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 4,007 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 28,196 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% or 157,918 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru owns 7,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 162 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Delta Asset Management Tn has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 4,148 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 149 shares. Cap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Letko Brosseau Associate Inc owns 371,799 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 909,095 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $48.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 114,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,418 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Stock Still Is a Buy as the Trade War Escalates – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

More notable recent Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Why Perceptron Stock Can Reward Investors With a 50% Gain – Profit Confidential” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Perceptron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRCP) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on User Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 3, 2019 : COUP, BOX, CAL, CSWC, APPS, GSM, ITI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 785,563 shares to 679,817 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 172,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,910 shares, and cut its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID).