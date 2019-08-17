Nokota Management LP Holds Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG); Private Capital Management Trimmed Position in Universal Health Services (UHS) by $7.71 Million as Valuation Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 97,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 155,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 419,362 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 0.29% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Brown Brothers Harriman Com owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 38 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 10,645 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 19,631 shares. Gam Ag reported 7,512 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 53,521 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 16,279 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.8% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 671,194 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 2,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,992 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co invested in 0% or 39 shares. 2,078 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.01% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.41 million for 15.95 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 38,195 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.18M were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 893,343 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Nomura Holdg has 0.85% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.19M shares. 2.59 million were reported by 683 Cap Management Llc. First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Country National Bank reported 181 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 447,558 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 196,235 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd reported 1,162 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 34,057 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc accumulated 26,523 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 1,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Com owns 6,809 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 30,038 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 79,908 shares to 96,390 shares, valued at $28.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 8,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).