Nokota Management LP Holds Holding in Masco (MAS); Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $884,660 as Shares Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 203,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.49 million, up from 200,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 2.27 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 1.31 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx invested in 0.05% or 3,546 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership holds 5,638 shares. 3,075 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. S R Schill & Assoc invested in 0.32% or 1,500 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 10,464 were reported by Federated Pa. 1,686 are owned by Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 375 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 8,456 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs Llc has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guild Investment Management has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 7,233 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co holds 855 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 204,207 shares to 85,706 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,500 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amid Swirling Competitive Concerns, 1 Bullish Sign for Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix signs deal with Game of Thrones creators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 79,908 shares to 96,390 shares, valued at $28.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 8,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.