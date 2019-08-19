Nokota Management LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Raised by $58.97 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped Stake

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 23.60% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 38.78 million shares traded or 437.53% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 12,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 175,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 162,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 7.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $77.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 489,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 22,947 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited has invested 3.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Inv Tech owns 203,948 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Rare Infrastructure has invested 3.57% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 1.15% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.40M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 196,235 shares. State Street owns 5.82 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Anchorage Limited Liability Company owns 23.44M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 767 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 13.13 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Incline Global Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.64% or 457,875 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 3.66M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Incorporated Ri accumulated 27,929 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 6,961 shares. Creative Planning has 513,107 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca invested in 1.75 million shares. Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,260 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% or 29 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 0.99% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Florida-based Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcrae Capital Incorporated reported 7,872 shares. Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.22% or 22,106 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.42M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 43,564 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

