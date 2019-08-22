Nokota Management LP Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Trimmed by $54.53 Million as Shares Rose; Argyll Research Has Increased Its Position in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) by $33.60 Million as Shares Rose

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 2.55 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 801,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 893,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.09M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 1.37 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Foundation Advisors holds 14,104 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Dept has invested 0.54% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 2.88% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 680,266 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 214,499 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 4,792 shares. Maryland Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,613 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) invested in 0.64% or 16,456 shares. Massachusetts-based And has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Synovus Financial holds 22,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De reported 76,939 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 7.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boston Partners stated it has 96,567 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank stated it has 29,755 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares to 597,931 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).