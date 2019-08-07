Nokota Management LP Has Upped Masco (MAS) Stake by $13.57 Million; Atika Capital Management Lowered Ringcentral (RNG) Position as Share Price Rose

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 1.14 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.99. About 373,803 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Avaya (AVYA) Back ‘In-Play’ Amid Share Collapse – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 35,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com accumulated 0% or 1,974 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.33% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 331,865 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 6,209 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 265,000 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,464 shares. 2,325 are owned by Telemus Capital Lc. M&T Natl Bank reported 3,129 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 364 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Driehaus Management Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 111,674 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 20,188 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors accumulated 2.56 million shares. Cibc Markets invested in 1,860 shares. Art Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 10,701 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.52 million shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 256,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,186 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 82,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 46,845 shares stake. Mcmillion Capital Inc accumulated 28,860 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 7.31M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Highland Mgmt LP reported 60,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 25,794 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 53,017 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 2.20 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Harris Associates Limited Partnership owns 633,530 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.39 million shares. Iowa Financial Bank reported 0.84% stake. Blackrock has 26.45M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Trust LP invested in 32,559 shares. Fil reported 7 shares.