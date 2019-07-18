Nokota Management LP Has Trimmed Jd Com (Call) (JD) Position By $55.50 Million; Todd Asset Management Trimmed Its Macys (M) Position

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Macys Inc (M) stake by 91.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 470,122 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 44,254 shares with $1.06M value, down from 514,376 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $6.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 4.52M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

Nokota Management Lp decreased Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) stake by 61.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 1.85M shares as Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 1.15M shares with $34.67 million value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Jd Com Inc (Call) now has $51.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 4.78M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Stock Is About to Party Like Itâ€™s 2017 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD: Expensive, But Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Looms Large, but Logistics Keeps JD Stock Growing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 152.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “History Says This May Be a Retail Stock to Sell – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Macy’s Has an Unexpected New Partner – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) stake by 9,065 shares to 393,739 valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 63,497 shares and now owns 228,813 shares. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.