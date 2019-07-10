Nokota Management LP Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $18.37 Million; De Burlo Group Upped Its Holding in Ciena (CIEN) as Valuation Declined

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 845,567 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $380.19. About 2.72 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 500,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $68.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 2,569 shares worth $899,150.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And Co has 2.96% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 15,868 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 8,828 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Truepoint owns 2,033 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 18,690 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il invested in 10,839 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1,236 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 7,290 shares stake. National Pension Serv accumulated 431,006 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has 373,931 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.58 million shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 21,320 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 7,550 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). C M Bidwell Assoc holds 12,080 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 9,279 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Liability Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 5,587 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 3.83M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 13,533 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 452,711 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings owns 428,247 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 17,012 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 125,139 shares. Voya Inv Llc reported 58,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings.