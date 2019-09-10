Nokota Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) as Shares Declined; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Share Price Rose, Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $469,952

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 1.15M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 9.73 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Reports 2018 Annual Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart’s Austin Property Receives LEED Platinum® Certification – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 126,364 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $43.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 264,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,575 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.78% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 12,550 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.02% or 146,180 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 54,460 shares. 896,670 were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Adelante Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.48 million shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd invested in 2.97% or 5.66 million shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Investment has 0.66% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 321 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate accumulated 181,024 shares. 901,823 are owned by Carlson Capital Limited Partnership. 76,900 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 125,230 shares to 11,807 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.