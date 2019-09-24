Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Masco (MAS) Position By $1.74 Million; Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (AXGT) Shorts Up By 7.39%

Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:AXGT) had an increase of 7.39% in short interest. AXGT’s SI was 1.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.39% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 608,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s short sellers to cover AXGT’s short positions. The SI to Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES’s float is 2.82%. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 85,075 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 52,592 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 545,339 shares with $18.20M value, down from 597,931 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 2.80M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $164.02 million. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, and Parkinson's diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Among 2 analysts covering Axovant (NASDAQ:AXGT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axovant has $1800 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 115.28% above currents $7.2 stock price. Axovant had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, August 12.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 19.28% above currents $40.24 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MAS in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, September 19.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

