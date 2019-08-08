Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position as Valuation Rose; As Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 43,937 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 489,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 3.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used to incite violence in Myanmar; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76B for 24.04 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Addison Co accumulated 4,700 shares. Bancshares invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 50,020 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 50 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 198,326 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 796,174 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP accumulated 1.68% or 911,675 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.57% or 40,070 shares. Fosun has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,552 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 27,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.15 million shares. Kj Harrison &, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,152 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares to 71,328 shares, valued at $25.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association owns 494,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny holds 0.18% or 70,700 shares. Strs Ohio reported 800 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 863,893 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 504,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 1.37 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 105,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,474 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,857 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 569,323 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 46,173 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 33,370 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 208 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).