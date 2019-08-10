Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake By $81.20 Million; Provident Financial Services (PFS) SI Increased By 15.39%

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS) had an increase of 15.39% in short interest. PFS’s SI was 1.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.39% from 1.68M shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS)’s short sellers to cover PFS’s short positions. The SI to Provident Financial Services Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 113,415 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-D Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades PFS Holding Corp. To ‘CCC-‘; Outlook Negative; 14/03/2018 SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY NET INCOME OF PHP6.9 BILLION, 16% HIGHER; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations; 05/04/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC – TOTAL TRANSFER VALUE OF BOTH TRANSFERS 336.35 BLN PESOS; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – FOLLOWING RIGHTS ISSUE GROUP’S CAPITAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY ARE BOTH STRONG; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial says recovery plan on track; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – MANAGEMENT HEAVILY FOCUSED ON CONTINUING CONSTRUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH REGULATOR, INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF FCA’S WIDER REVIEW OF HOME CREDIT MARKET

Nokota Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 85.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 489,183 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 85,000 shares with $14.17M value, down from 574,183 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 18/05/2018 – FIVE STAR POSTS GOVERNMENT PROGRAM ON DI MAIO’S FACEBOOK PAGE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,347 activity. Shares for $12,015 were bought by Dunigan James P on Thursday, June 6. 4,000 shares valued at $95,214 were bought by Foley Ursuline F on Tuesday, July 30.