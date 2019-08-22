Nokota Management LP Has Lifted By $58.97 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; OREZONE GOLD COMMON SHARES CANADA (ORZCF) Shorts Down By 17.13%

OREZONE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had a decrease of 17.13% in short interest. ORZCF’s SI was 15,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.13% from 18,100 shares previously. With 96,300 avg volume, 0 days are for OREZONE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s short sellers to cover ORZCF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.0109 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5739. About 2,444 shares traded. Orezone Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 873.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 3.47M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 3.87M shares with $68.82M value, up from 397,107 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 4.88 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Management LP accumulated 434,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 22,947 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.64% or 456,815 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 598,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% or 656,747 shares. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 252,651 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited holds 3.39% or 249,216 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp invested 10.41% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 13,403 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 1,228 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 29,170 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG\u0026E has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 34.23% above currents $11.92 stock price. PG\u0026E had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $400 target in Monday, August 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $20 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 2.52M shares to 2.72M valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 2.50M shares. Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) was reduced too.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects, primarily gold in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company has market cap of $122.50 million. It owns a 90% interest in the BomborÃ© undeveloped oxide gold deposit covering 168 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. It currently has negative earnings.

