Nokota Management LP Has Increased Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stake by $1.75 Million; Market Valuation Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose While Electron Capital Partners Boosted Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 39.47M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 5.83M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

