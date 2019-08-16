Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $23.44 Million; Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increased Nee (NEE) Position

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 277,393 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Nee (NEE) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 70,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 60,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Nee for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 1.88M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

