Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Jd Com (Call) (JD) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shares Declined, Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $4.04 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.08M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.53 million for 64.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

