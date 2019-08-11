Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $81.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased Netease (NTES) Stake by $7.10 Million as Shares Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.31 million shares traded or 89.33% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 489,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is answering questions from U.K. lawmakers; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares to 71,328 shares, valued at $25.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 25.51 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

