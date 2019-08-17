Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (Call) (FB) as Share Value Rose; As Yelp (YELP) Stock Declined, Prescott General Partners Lowered Its Position by $28.49 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 324,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 21/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.07M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Quick Q2 Overview – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook loses appeal on biometric class action suit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 4,091 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 185,754 shares. Brandywine Trust has 4.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,605 shares. Glynn Cap Mgmt reported 242,839 shares or 7.49% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.33% or 95,969 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 17,522 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Asset Management accumulated 2,984 shares. Guardian Lp invested in 13,819 shares. Benin Mngmt has invested 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Apriem Advsr has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 30,000 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.53% or 4,461 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Yelp Shares Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat; CFO To Step Down – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Earnings Trigger Yelp Stock Surge – Schaeffers Research” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yelp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 82,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,414 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp, New York-based fund reported 83,712 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.05M shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 31,479 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 34,000 shares. 436 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Blackrock accumulated 10.89 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 22,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 40,129 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 61,346 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).