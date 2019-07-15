Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $23.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position Held by Redmile Group Llc

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 9,263 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 4.46M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.25M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $988.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).