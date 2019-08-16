Nokota Management LP Has Cut Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $24.19 Million; Baystate Wealth Management Has Upped Deere & Co Com (DE) Position

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. It closed at $11.45 lastly. It is down 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 1.86 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.12M shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fruth Invest Mngmt stated it has 11,050 shares. 11,673 are owned by James. 81,368 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 19,961 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 369,956 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3,042 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 25,121 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Viking Fund Management, a North Dakota-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Qci Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc owns 69,121 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 14,633 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 50,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpine Assocs invested in 242,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 60,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 5.00 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Sei Company holds 0.01% or 252,122 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Contrarian Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.33% or 4.31 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). American Inc has 1.16M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 61,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock.