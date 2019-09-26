Nokota Management LP Has Cut Masco (MAS) Position by $1.74 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Passport Capital Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 176,947 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 52,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 545,339 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20 million, down from 597,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 88,246 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 106,406 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $68.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Advsrs Lc holds 6,500 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boltwood Capital Mngmt accumulated 9,317 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,700 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 960,041 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0.06% or 2.42M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 657,668 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com invested in 1.26M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 9,713 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 131,500 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.21% or 643,107 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 135,110 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.88M for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.