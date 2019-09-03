Nokota Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Masco (MAS) by $13.57 Million as Shares Rose; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered by $4.06 Million Its Position

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 169,836 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 1.70M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 83,326 shares. 9,321 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 8,280 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.03% or 1.38 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% stake. The Iowa-based Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Whittier Co reported 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Btr Cap holds 4,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,616 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 0.07% or 7,600 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 269,270 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc holds 0% or 1,372 shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors reported 66,674 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.13 million for 18.24 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,885 shares to 42,732 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.53 million shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

