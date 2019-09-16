Nokota Management LP Decreased Jd Com (JD) Position by $18.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Biogen Com (BIIB) Stake Upped by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $236. About 1.09 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 3.20M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5,365 shares to 31,527 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,061 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.44 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

