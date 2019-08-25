Nokota Management LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $24.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 71,791 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 346,443 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 687,978 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 250,943 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5.60M shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability owns 101,533 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ftb invested in 0.48% or 159,954 shares. Fdx reported 37,254 shares. Sky Gru Limited Liability reported 5,624 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). King Luther Mgmt reported 5,605 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rothschild And Asset Us reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mraz Amerine & Associates stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 31,459 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Shopify Overvalued? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMETEK (AME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 33,157 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. 497,900 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 14.75M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,674 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 52,695 shares. Brigade Lp reported 1.36% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 2.96M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 901,428 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 3.58% or 99.25M shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 174 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 1.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 514,832 shares. 141,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).