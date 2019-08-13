Nokota Management LP Cut Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $54.53 Million; As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Market Valuation Declined, Commerce Bank Trimmed Holding by $1.16 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 237,431 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, down from 250,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 1.62M shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 801,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 893,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.09 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.89 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 74,534 shares stake. Nokota Management Limited Partnership holds 893,594 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,784 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 125,614 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 616,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 55 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 51,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 75,278 are owned by Bessemer Gp. Spirit Of America Management accumulated 27,820 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Anchorage Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested 14.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moore LP owns 0.79% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 375,000 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,452 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Company. Profund Advsr Limited holds 0.03% or 6,792 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 13,215 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 437,844 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 4,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,954 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Bp Public Limited accumulated 15,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 5,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Com reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Guardian Life Of America reported 349 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 23,609 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings holds 0.09% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 170 shares. 62 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).