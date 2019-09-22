Nokota Management LP Boosted Stake in Pg&E (PCG); As Plantronics New (Put) (PLT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Cut Position

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (PLT) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 55,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 144,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 511,708 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 737.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.19M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08M shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 226,998 shares to 909,644 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 115,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,626 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95 million for 8.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 158,551 shares to 478,400 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 123,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.