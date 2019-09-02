Nokota Management LP Boosted Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $18.37 Million as Stock Value Declined; First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Upped Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 19,932 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,540 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 410 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 25,468 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 14,100 shares. 37,849 are owned by United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,266 shares. Diversified Co has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Spirit Of America Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D L Carlson Inv Grp reported 1.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 2.57M shares. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 125,834 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bristol John W & Com Inc holds 1.7% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 174,069 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.02 million shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,013 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 1.28 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Castine Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 282,445 shares. Banc Funds Ltd holds 509,778 shares. Mendon Advsrs Corp stated it has 1.94% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 17,053 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,130 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested in 0% or 228 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 29,830 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,110 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 27,671 shares. Renaissance Llc stated it has 18,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).