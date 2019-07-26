Nokomis Capital Stake in Kemet (KEM) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 100.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,433 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.14M, up from 1,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.62. About 5.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 570,371 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 1,016 shares to 59,803 shares, valued at $2.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,961 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,717 were accumulated by Cornerstone Cap Inc. Nadler Fin Gru holds 0.33% or 9,294 shares in its portfolio. 1.27M are held by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary invested in 0.64% or 212,967 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc owns 26,053 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 51,000 shares. Ssi Inv Management has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% or 15,130 shares. Parsec reported 156,055 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Sunbelt has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 356,649 are owned by Lomas Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie stated it has 14,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc has invested 0.23% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mackay Shields Lc owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 12,900 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 21,186 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability has 1% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 85,453 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited holds 175,480 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 87,021 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 1,541 shares. Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 1,999 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. Shares for $458,680 were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR. 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7. Assaf Ronald James sold 3,333 shares worth $60,016.

